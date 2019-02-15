CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday explained why President Donald Trump has “turned his back” on the Constitution with his plan to declare a national emergency to secure funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” shared Article 1, Section 9 of the Constitution, which states that “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law.” He then explained that Trump, who wants to use the possible declaration to circumvent the need to obtain funding from Congress, had “just made his own political difficulties over the border and the budget into a national emergency.”

Cooper also highlighted this old Trump tweet about former President Barack Obama:

Repubs must not allow Pres Obama to subvert the Constitution of the US for his own benefit & because he is unable to negotiate w/ Congress. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2014

Trump is “starting down a path that could lead to a showdown with Democrats and some Republicans in Congress and a fight in the courts over what those words in the Constitution really mean,” Cooper said.

Check out the clip here: