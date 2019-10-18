Anderson Cooper's Face Says It All As Trump Awards G-7 Meeting To His Own Resort

On Thursday, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney called the Trump National Doral resort near Miami “far and away the best physical facility for this meeting.”

Cooper mocked the announcement with both his facial expressions and a heaping dose of sarcasm:

“Really? Far and away? Gosh! I mean, thank goodness that they found a hotel with a golf course. You know how hard those are to find in the United States? It’s like finding a Russian needle in a Ukrainian haystack.”

Cooper also played clips of Trump talking up his resort, promising that each delegation could have its own bungalow.

“Sounds fancy ― sounds like the Beverly Hills Hotel, where you can allegedly have your security guard bring the porn stars in the back way,” Cooper said, referring to the site of Trump’s alleged dalliances with adult entertainer Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

See his full “RidicuList” takedown below: