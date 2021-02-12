“The fix is likely in,” CNN’s Anderson Cooper said Thursday of ex-President Donald Trump’s ongoing Senate impeachment trial for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Cooper made the declaration after noting how Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Mike Lee (Utah) met with Trump’s defense attorneys after House impeachment managers rested their case for convicting the former president.

Cruz, according to CNN, said the lawmakers discussed Trump’s defense strategy and his legal team’s “thoughts on where it should go.”

Trump attorney David Schoen, meanwhile, reportedly said they talked about “how this format goes, you know, the question-and-answer period, all that.”

Cooper reminded viewers that Graham, Cruz, Lee and all the other senators are actually “jurors in a trial” and will ultimately vote on whether to convict or acquit Trump.

“So, ethics aside, it’s pretty much an indication that the fix is likely in,” said Cooper. “And the Democrats seem to know that.”