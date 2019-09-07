“The president failed to peg Powell with one of his go-to nicknames, not lazy, not crazy, not lying, not crying even,” he explained.

Instead, Trump on Twitter simply used his own appointment’s first name to again chide him for not cutting the Fed interest rate.

I agree with @jimcramer, the Fed should lower rates. They were WAY too early to raise, and Way too late to cut - and big dose quantitative tightening didn’t exactly help either. Where did I find this guy Jerome? Oh well, you can’t win them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2019

“Now, I assume that’s intended to be a biting insult but Twitter doesn’t actually have a voice so just typing the name Jerome doesn’t work, I mean that is his name,” said Cooper (who said Trump was probably using it because Powell is often known by his initial “J”).

It contained “no bully-bravado” or “snide, slithering snarkiness” and relied on people getting in touch with their inner bully,” he said. Cooper even tried repeating the nickname in various tones, but couldn’t make it stick.

Check out the segment here:

Trump takes to Twitter to trash one of the President's own men - his Fed chairman.



But as @AndersonCooper explains on #TheRidiculist, where Trump often busts out brutal, bullying name-calling, here he had no "snide, slithering snarkiness," only the man's own name, Jerome. pic.twitter.com/OzK018a03V — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 7, 2019