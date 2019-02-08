Anderson Cooper slammed a survey that President Donald Trump’s campaign disseminated following his State of the Union speech.

On Thursday, the host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” noted how the approval poll that was emailed to Trump supporters soon after the president’s address was, well, highly skewed in his favor, to say the least.

Cooper then asked viewers to take part in his own poll about the Trump survey — the result of which the president’s team will likely not want to hear.