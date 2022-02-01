Politics

Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

Donald Trump says "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas rally.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday rolled the tape on just some of the many times Donald Trump has said “the quiet part out loud.”

Including, Cooper said, Trump’s rally in Texas on Saturday when he “loudly and proudly confessed” to trying to overturn the 2020 election, for which he is being investigated by a House select committee.

It was Trump’s most “revealing statement,” per CNN’s captioning of the segment. But it was “depressingly” familiar, Cooper continued, because Trump is “consciously or not, a serial confessor.”

Watch the video here:

