CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday bashed President Donald Trump for his racist attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore by reminding him of one key part of his inauguration address.
In January 2017, Trump said:
The Bible tells us, ‘how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.’ We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity. When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.
Cooper said “reading from a teleprompter is easy, but truly working to help people live in unity and solidarity, that is something this president hasn’t even tried.”
Check out the clip here:
