CNN’s Anderson Cooper took issue with President Donald Trump on Friday for proclaiming that federal workers are totally fine with not getting paid during the ongoing government shutdown.

The host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” also called out Trump, who he reminded viewers was a billionaire, for claiming in his earlier press conference that landlords of said workers would also be completely cool with not receiving their rent for the foreseeable future.

“Later in the program, you will meet some people who are not getting paid right now,” Cooper said. “They have bills to pay, credit cards, groceries as well. Health insurance, mortgage payments, the rent.”

“The president has words for them, too,” Cooper added.

“Let them eat wall,” he quipped, referring to Trump’s refusal to re-open the government unless Democrats agree to allocate money for his much-promised border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Check out the clip here: