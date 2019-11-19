MEDIA

Anderson Cooper Debunks Donald Trump's Testimony Claim: Must Think We're All Idiots

The CNN host explained how he knows Trump won't testify in the impeachment inquiry with a tongue twister.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday cast mocking doubt on President Donald Trump’s claim that he may testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Trump had earlier tweeted:

“I know the president is not going to testify,” Cooper responded.

“And I know that you know it. And I know that you know that he knows it. But my question is does he know that you know that he knows it? I’m not sure he does. I don’t know that he knows that,” he continued. “If he doesn’t know that you and I know that he knows he isn’t going to ever testify, then he must think we are all idiots.”

Check out the segment here:

