CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday cast mocking doubt on President Donald Trump’s claim that he may testify in the impeachment inquiry.
Trump had earlier tweeted:
“I know the president is not going to testify,” Cooper responded.
“And I know that you know it. And I know that you know that he knows it. But my question is does he know that you know that he knows it? I’m not sure he does. I don’t know that he knows that,” he continued. “If he doesn’t know that you and I know that he knows he isn’t going to ever testify, then he must think we are all idiots.”
