Our Crazy, Do Nothing (where’s USMCA, infrastructure, lower drug pricing & much more?) Speaker of the House, Nervous Nancy Pelosi, who is petrified by her Radical Left knowing she will soon be gone (they & Fake News Media are her BOSS), suggested on Sunday’s DEFACE THE NATION....

....that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!

“And I know that you know it. And I know that you know that he knows it. But my question is does he know that you know that he knows it? I’m not sure he does. I don’t know that he knows that,” he continued. “If he doesn’t know that you and I know that he knows he isn’t going to ever testify, then he must think we are all idiots.”