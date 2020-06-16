Anderson Cooper Debunks Trump's Latest Coronavirus Claim With Basic Child Psychology

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday used some basic child psychology to debunk President Donald Trump’s latest comments about testing for the coronavirus.

Trump had earlier argued ― yet again ― that there’d be a significant decrease in cases of the contagion in the United States if it stopped its testing program.

“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” the president claimed during a White House event. He later repeated the notion on Twitter, acknowledging that testing “makes us look bad, but good to have!!!”

Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword - Makes us look bad, but good to have!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

“The president of the United States apparently believes that when you close your eyes to something, it goes away, or if you don’t report on something, it never happened,” Cooper reflected on Trump’s widely derided comments.

“Now, I’ve been reading about babies lately and that’s something babies grow out of by about 18 months,” continued Cooper, who became a father in April.

“It’s called object permanence, meaning the thing is there whether you are looking at it or not,” he explained. “Well, the president perhaps hasn’t reached that stage yet, at least not when it comes to the virus that now claimed more than 116,000 lives in this country.”

Check out Cooper’s monologue here: