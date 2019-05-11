CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday dissected Donald Trump’s earlier claim on Twitter to be “your all time favorite President!”
The host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” noted how Trump always has time “to pat himself on his humble back” as he recalled previous times the commander-in-chief has given himself the same praise.
It was “all part and parcel of the president’s kind of flunked fifth-grade civics approach to his job,” said Cooper. He then suggested, however, what Trump’s use of the compliment really indicated:
“If a public figure is telling you he is your favorite, he is at the very least insecure, not a few votes shy of a quorum, if you know what I mean.”
Check out the clip here: