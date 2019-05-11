MEDIA

Anderson Cooper Nails What Donald Trump's 'Your Favorite President' Boast Really Means

Trump repeatedly praises himself with the phrase on Twitter.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday dissected Donald Trump’s earlier claim on Twitter to be “your all time favorite President!”

The host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” noted how Trump always has time “to pat himself on his humble back” as he recalled previous times the commander-in-chief has given himself the same praise.

It was “all part and parcel of the president’s kind of flunked fifth-grade civics approach to his job,” said Cooper. He then suggested, however, what Trump’s use of the compliment really indicated:

“If a public figure is telling you he is your favorite, he is at the very least insecure, not a few votes shy of a quorum, if you know what I mean.”

Check out the clip here:

