Anderson Cooper on Monday described President Donald Trump’s affection for authoritarian strongmen leaders as “dictator-curious.”
The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” noted how Trump cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at last week’s G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, before stepping into North Korea to meet its dictator Kim Jong Un.
“There’s just something about meeting with Putin that does it to him, that makes him all giddy and dictator-curious,” said Cooper. “The same for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, MBS, whom the CIA believes authorized the murder and dismemberment of the Washington-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”
Check out the clip here:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.