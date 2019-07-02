The host of CNN ’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” noted how Trump cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at last week’s G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, before stepping into North Korea to meet its dictator Kim Jong Un .

“There’s just something about meeting with Putin that does it to him, that makes him all giddy and dictator-curious,” said Cooper. “The same for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, MBS, whom the CIA believes authorized the murder and dismemberment of the Washington-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi.”