Anderson Cooper On Calling Trump An 'Obese Turtle': 'I Regret Using Those Words'

CNN’s Anderson Cooper expressed regret over the weekend for controversial remarks he made about President Donald Trump last week, explaining to viewers that he made the comments “in the moment.”

On Thursday, the news anchor lambasted Trump for his erratic and dishonest press conference as election results rolled in. As former Vice President Joe Biden looked increasingly likely to win the election, Trump falsely claimed he would win “if you count the legal votes” and baselessly suggested many votes were illegal.

“That is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over,” Cooper said on air immediately after Trump spoke.

Many people spoke out against Cooper and slammed his comments for being fat-phobic.