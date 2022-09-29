Anderson Cooper Made 'Amazing' Discovery In His Mom's Possessions After She Died

CNN’s Anderson Cooper said he found a pile of love letter telegrams that legendary crooner Frank Sinatra had sent to his fashion icon mother Gloria Vanderbilt while sorting through his late mom’s possessions.

The “amazing” discovery was among “boxes of stuff” from “her epic life” that Cooper went through following Vanderbilt’s death in 2019 because she “never threw anything away,” the news anchor told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s “Late Show.”

Many of the messages that Sinatra sent during his short-lived romance with Vanderbilt were dictated from airports or airplanes, Cooper revealed during a discussion about his new podcast about grief, titled “All There Is.”

One of the missives from Sinatra read: “Star. Coming to town. Your fella on the white horse. Ring-a-ding-ding.”

Another was along the lines of: “I’m in Melbourne. On my way to you star. I think of you more than I should. Call me. Crestview 475.”

They were “exactly what you would want a love telegram” from Sinatra to be like.

“I’m sitting there, like, ’This is kind of amazing and what do I do with these things?” Cooper admitted to Colbert.

