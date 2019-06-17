Anderson Cooper Narrates Emotional Obituary For His Mom, Gloria Vanderbilt

Cooper got a bit choked up near the end of the segment, as he recounted the recent time they had spent together and realizing they shared “the exact same giggle.”

“The last few weeks, every time I kissed her goodbye, I would say, ‘I love you, Mom,’” Cooper said in the segment. “She would look at me and say, ‘I love you, too. You know that.’ And she was right. I did know that. I knew it from the moment I was born, and I’ll know it for the rest of my life. And in the end, what greater gift can a mother give to her son?”