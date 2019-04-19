An increasingly frustrated Anderson Cooper contradicted Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley’s false statements at least 12 times in an eight-minute interview about the Mueller report Thursday.

Cooper kicked things off by asking Gidley why Donald Trump and his allies claimed the president was exonerated of obstruction of justice in the Mueller report, which was “literally the opposite of what Robert Mueller decided.”

Gidley said that Mueller had determined there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and there was “no obstruction.”

“That’s not true,” Anderson said.

Cooper also asked Gidley three times: “Does the president lie?”

“I’m not aware of him lying,” Gidley said. “He hasn’t lied to me.”

The CNN host laughed.

“Wait, wait, you’re not aware of the president of United States lying? If I had a boss who lied as routinely, I would have the guts to say that he lied,” Cooper said.