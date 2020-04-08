CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday called out Donald Trump’s criticism of mail-in voting as “corrupt” by reminding viewers how the president himself has voted by mail.

Trump earlier in the day “continued to spread falsehood about voter fraud as a reason not to have wider vote-by-mail efforts in the general election,” said Cooper, airing footage of Trump calling the process “horrible” and “a terrible thing.”

“He voted by mail in Florida,” Cooper said.

Trump, who last year changed his primary residence to Florida, voted by mail in last month’s Florida GOP primary, reported The Hill.

“This is not a new talking point for the president,” Cooper continued. “He, of course, has repeatedly, from the earliest days of his administration, pushed false conspiracy theories about voter fraud. They’re not backed up by any reputable data.”

Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed that between 3 and 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

“I know maybe nobody cares that he continues to lie, but we’re pointing it out,” said Cooper. “He’s continuing to lie.”

"This is not a new talking point for the President." - CNN's @AndersonCooper calls out President Trump's hypocrisy over mail-in voting



He continued to oppose mail-in voting, dismissing it as "corrupt" despite having voted by mail himself in the Florida primary election. pic.twitter.com/amIL9uMzsI — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 8, 2020