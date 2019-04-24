Anderson Cooper Taunts 'Gaslighting' Jared Kushner With Mueller Report Quotes

CNN’s Anderson Cooper called out Jared Kushner Tuesday for attempting to “gaslight” Americans with a wildly inaccurate summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law of and adviser, claimed the investigation “has had a much harsher impact on our democracy than a couple Facebook ads.”
Cooper slammed Kushner for trying to summarize the extensive Russian meddling in the 2016 election that was detailed in the redacted 448-page report as “a couple of Facebook ads.”
“Who else other than maybe that Cliff guy could sum up such a long, dense document so concisely?” Cooper taunted before offering a “KushnersNotes” version of the report:
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Kushner Connections