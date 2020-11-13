POLITICS

Anderson Cooper: Kayleigh McEnany Just Took Us ‘Completely Through The Looking Glass’

“That is next-level stuff," the CNN anchor said of the White House press secretary's bizarre comments on Fox News.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday ripped White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for “taking us completely through the looking glass and to a galaxy far, far away” with her response to a simple question on Fox News.

McEnany was asked on “Fox & Friends” earlier in the day if President Donald Trump ― who has refused to acknowledge defeat in the 2020 election ― had considered allowing President-elect Joe Biden access to daily classified briefings.

McEnany said she hadn’t talked with Trump about the issue and suggested it would be more of a question for the White House.

Cooper was stunned by McEnany’s response.

“That would be a question for the White House, says the White House spokesperson?” exclaimed Cooper. “That is next-level stuff.”

Check out Cooper’s comments here:

