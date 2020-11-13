CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday ripped White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for “taking us completely through the looking glass and to a galaxy far, far away” with her response to a simple question on Fox News.

McEnany was asked on “Fox & Friends” earlier in the day if President Donald Trump ― who has refused to acknowledge defeat in the 2020 election ― had considered allowing President-elect Joe Biden access to daily classified briefings.

McEnany said she hadn’t talked with Trump about the issue and suggested it would be more of a question for the White House.

Cooper was stunned by McEnany’s response.

“That would be a question for the White House, says the White House spokesperson?” exclaimed Cooper. “That is next-level stuff.”

Check out Cooper’s comments here: