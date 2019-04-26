‘Ask A Fifth Grader!’ Anderson Cooper Hits Lara Trump With A History Lesson

CNN’s Anderson Cooper was stunned by comments that Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump and an adviser to his 2020 reelection campaign, made on Thursday.
She called German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s immigration policies “one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany,” and said they had led to the “downfall” of the country.
“Number one, Germany hasn’t fallen,” Cooper said. “I’ve been there on vacation, it’s doing just fine.”
As for being one of the “worst things,” Cooper said:
“Look, if you don’t know what the downfall of Germany really was, here’s what you do: You ask a fifth grader! Maybe even a fourth grader, a really smart third grader or how about anyone who knows anything about World War II or the Nazis.”
But Cooper wasn’t too surprised by Trump’s comments, given that she has a “make-believe newscast on YouTube” called the “Real News Update.”
“That’s actually on YouTube,” he said. “That actually exists. That’s real.”
He even played a clip: