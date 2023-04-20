Anderson Cooper Hilariously Shades Maria Bartiromo Over Their Past 'Jeopardy!' Matchup

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday clued in viewers to his “Jeopardy!” victory over Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo several years ago. (Watch the videos below.)

The CNN host was interviewing former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson about the possible fate of Fox personalities after the conservative channel agreed to pay a reported $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems for promoting falsehoods that Dominion machines were rigged against Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Bartiromo, who appears on both Fox Business and Fox News, emerged as one of the prominent figures in Dominion’s lawsuit.

As Cooper asked Gretchen Carlson what she thought the repercussions could be for Bartiromo’s journalistically “shameful” behavior, he delved into his brief past with the right-wing host.

“I don’t know her personally,” he said. “I was on ‘Jeopardy!’ with her once and she did not do well.”

