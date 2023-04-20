What's Hot

Anderson Cooper Hilariously Shades Maria Bartiromo Over Their Past 'Jeopardy!' Matchup

The CNN host couldn't help but bring up his win over Bartiromo as he and Gretchen Carlson discussed Fox News' Dominion settlement.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday clued in viewers to his “Jeopardy!” victory over Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo several years ago. (Watch the videos below.)

The CNN host was interviewing former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson about the possible fate of Fox personalities after the conservative channel agreed to pay a reported $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems for promoting falsehoods that Dominion machines were rigged against Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Bartiromo, who appears on both Fox Business and Fox News, emerged as one of the prominent figures in Dominion’s lawsuit.

As Cooper asked Gretchen Carlson what she thought the repercussions could be for Bartiromo’s journalistically “shameful” behavior, he delved into his brief past with the right-wing host.

“I don’t know her personally,” he said. “I was on ‘Jeopardy!’ with her once and she did not do well.”

Cooper scored a lopsided victory in that 2004 matchup when Bartiromo was with CNBC (as seen in the video below). He also notched another “Jeopardy!” win later. But it should be noted that the cable newsman, a guest host of “Jeopardy!” in 2021, once lost to Lara Logan, another right-wing personality with ties to Fox News. He also dropped a game to stoner comedian Cheech Marin.

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

