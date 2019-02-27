Say this inadvertent tongue twister fives times fast:

“A known liar who lied for another known liar because the liar told him to lie and paid him to lie.”

That was how CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday picked apart the upcoming testimony of President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“There is no doubt that Michael Cohen has lied, and lied a lot,” explained the host of “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

“He lied while working for Donald Trump, for his company. He lied on TV promoting Trump’s campaign. And he lied under oath to Congress,” Cooper added. “He’s a convicted felon. The difference between him and President Trump is that Cohen has admitted to lying. The president has not.”