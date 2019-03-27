Anderson Cooper Can't Believe This 'Actually Happened' On Capitol Hill

Anderson Cooper’s body language said it all.

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” picked apart Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) bonkers Senate speech against the Green New Deal on Tuesday. The lawmaker used a series of images, including a cartoon of a machine gun-toting former President Ronald Reagan astride a velociraptor, to make his point.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee employed poster-board sized pictures of the superhero Aquaman and former President Ronald Reagan riding a velociraptor so he could "consider the Green New Deal with the seriousness it deserves" https://t.co/BIOn1PLABI pic.twitter.com/6H3XRhDNq0 — CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2019

“This might have played great in the office, I don’t know,” said a clearly incredulous Cooper. It was the CNN newsman’s on-air neck stretch, however, that somehow seemed to encapsulate his withering take on Lee’s address:

“And that actually happened in our government on Capitol Hill,” Cooper concluded his analysis.