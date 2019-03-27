MEDIA

Anderson Cooper Can't Believe This 'Actually Happened' On Capitol Hill

The CNN host couldn't quite believe the Republican's strange address "actually happened."

Anderson Cooper’s body language said it all.

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” picked apart Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) bonkers Senate speech against the Green New Deal on Tuesday. The lawmaker used a series of images, including a cartoon of a machine gun-toting former President Ronald Reagan astride a velociraptor, to make his point.

“This might have played great in the office, I don’t know,” said a clearly incredulous Cooper. It was the CNN newsman’s on-air neck stretch, however, that somehow seemed to encapsulate his withering take on Lee’s address:

“And that actually happened in our government on Capitol Hill,” Cooper concluded his analysis.

Check out the full clip here:

