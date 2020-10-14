CORONAVIRUS

Anderson Cooper Nails The Irony Of Mike Pence's Rally Praise For Medical Workers

"That takes… something," said the astonished CNN anchor.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Tuesday highlighted the irony of Vice President Mike Pence’s round of applause for healthcare workers during a campaign rally.

Pence earlier in the day at an event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, had praised the doctors, nurses and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, describing them as “heroes all.”

Cooper noted the irony of Pence’s comments, coming as they did as rally attendees flouted government guidelines aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19. The majority of the crowd at the rally were not wearing face masks, according to local news station WTMY-TV. It’s just one of the multiple campaign events that Pence and President Donald Trump are holding before the 2020 election.

“I’ve got to say, applauding doctors and nurses while simultaneously doing the exact opposite of what doctors and nurses and medical professionals recommend about coronavirus safety guidelines. That takes… something,” said Cooper.

Check out the segment here:

