Anderson Cooper on Monday dismissed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) rebuke of ex-President Donald Trump for provoking the deadly U.S. Capitol riot as too little, too late.

McConnell slammed Trump as responsible for the violence soon after voting to acquit him in his Senate impeachment trial. The Kentucky Republican hid “behind technicalities” claiming the Senate had no power to convict Trump because he’s now a private citizen, noted the CNN anchor.

McConnell’s excuse was “especially rich,” said Cooper, because he’d prevented Trump from being tried while he was still in office.

“It’s kind of like telling off the bully but only after you’re a few blocks away,” Cooper summarized.

Watch the video here:

"It's kind of like telling off the bully but only after you’re a few blocks away,” says @andersoncooper on the diatribe Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered against former Pres. Trump, just moments after he had voted to acquit. #KeepingThemHonest pic.twitter.com/z3fJItSV7h — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 16, 2021