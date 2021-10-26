Anderson Cooper Reveals Fake Persona He Adopted For 3 Years To Help His Mom

CNN’s Anderson Cooper adopted a fake persona to deal with the sale of his mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s artworks on Instagram.

On Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Cooper recalled introducing his late mom to the picture-sharing platform when she was in her early 90s. But when the orders rolled in, there was no one to handle the sales.

Vanderbilt, who died in 2019 at the age of 95, knew Cooper couldn’t deal with the administrative side of the business as himself, he said.

“She was like, ’Okay, why don’t we invent a lady of a certain age named Monica and who’s a longtime trusted assistant, and you be Monica and you answer all the DMs on Instagram to buy my artwork?′ And that’s what I did for three years.”

“Literally, I’d be in Baghdad, you know in between things I’d be like, ‘Would you like a laminated white frame?’ Yeah, as Monica,” Cooper explained. “People would be like, ‘What’s it like working for Ms. Vanderbilt?’ I was like, ‘Oh, she’s so lovely.’”

Watch the interview here: