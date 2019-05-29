The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” on Tuesday said he didn’t doubt the availability of the former New York Mayor, who he described as a “legal whoopee cushion.”

“The market for his services, screaming and saying stuff that isn’t true, it’s kinda limited and frankly the president has most of that stuff covered anyway,” Cooper said of Giuliani, who is now Trump’s personal attorney.

Cooper later suggested Giuliani could end up being “an in-demand surrogate, doing phone-in interviews from inside a cigar humidor or making dubious claims at high-profile events,” impersonated the lawyer and then summed up what could be his “most valuable quality” to the president.

Tonight on #TheRidiculist ... the moon is made out of cheese?... 40 percent Romano, 60 percent cheddar? ... and Trump lawyer Rudy Giulani is apparently eager for a role on President Trump's election campaign? Just listen. pic.twitter.com/xP5ge1Du0l — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 29, 2019