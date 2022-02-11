Anderson Cooper Welcomes Second Baby Boy

Anderson Cooper proudly announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, live on his CNN show Thursday.

“He was 6.8 pounds at birth and is healthy and happy,” the beaming anchor told viewers. “Even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and he certainly poops. But he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Cooper will co-parent 21-month-old Wyatt and newborn Sebastian — who were both born via surrogate — with his former partner Benjamin Maisani, he said. Maisani is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, he added.

Cooper then handed presenting duties to CNN colleague John Berman, saying he was “taking off the rest of this week and next week as well” to spend time with his children.

Berman called Cooper’s announcement “so lovely,” adding: “He’s perfect. Go. Run. Run home. Get back to him as quickly as you can.”

