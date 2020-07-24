Anderson Cooper Gushes Over New Photos Of 'Really Quite Adorable' Son Wyatt

CNN’s Anderson Cooper looked every bit the proud father as he gushed over photos of his baby son Wyatt during a televised town hall on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

“He has no idea of anything that’s going on outside and I’m very happy about that,” Cooper said as pictures of himself with his 11-week-old appeared on the screen.

“He’s really quite adorable,” continued Cooper. “He smells like milk. I feel he’s so full of milk, that if he got accidentally cut it would be milk that comes out.”

“My favorite is waking up and getting to his room in the morning to be there when he wakes up,” Cooper added of Wyatt, who was born via surrogate in April.

“There’s nothing better,” he insisted.

Check out the segment here:

Cooper, 53, shared two of the images on Instagram last week.

“Wyatt is 10 weeks old and doing great. He likes naps and milk, bath time and being read to,” he captioned the snaps:

