Anderson Cooper on Thursday went after White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham for the second time this week as he put forward a tongue-in-cheek theory about her actually secretly working against President Donald Trump.

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” began his regular “The Ridiculist” segment by mocking Grisham for never having given a formal White House press briefing. The last one was conducted by her predecessor Sarah Huckabee Sanders in March 2019, more than 300 days ago.

“Grisham is making more than $150,000 a year, she doesn’t have time to step into that small, dank little room with all that free press sitting around. There’s no telling what they might ask,” said Cooper, noting how Grisham has, however, been “firing on all cylinders” in appearances on the Trump-friendly Fox News.

Cooper then broke down how Grisham may possibly be subverting Trump with her statements on the widely watched conservative network, highlighting the times she’s said things “which appear meant to defend the president but actually point out the president’s own failings.”

“I’m starting to think she might be pretending to be unintentionally ironic and deeply hypocritical while in fact she’s trying to secretly and subtly subvert the president,” he said, later adding: “I see what you’re doing.”

“You are like a deep-cover asset for the resistance inside the White House but don’t worry, your secret is safe with us,” Cooper concluded. “President Trump never watches CNN. So keep sending those messages on Fox, he’ll never notice how much you’re pointing out his own hypocrisy.”

Does White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham have an ulterior motive?



Tonight, on the #TheRidiculist, @AndersonCooper has a theory. pic.twitter.com/8hlaMUDdYH — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 10, 2020