'Buckle Up!': Anderson Cooper Tries To Track Trump's Head-Spinning Flip-Flops

Recent economic uncertainty has led to a wild series of flip-flops from the White House, CNN’s Anderson Cooper said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the White House denied reports it was considering a payroll tax cut. President Donald Trump then said he was, in fact, thinking about one.

“Payroll tax is something that we think about, and a lot of people would like to see that, and that very much affects the workers of our country,” Trump said on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, Trump had changed his mind again.

“I’m not looking at a tax cut now,” Trump said. “We don’t need it. We have a strong economy.”

Apparently, Trump didn’t share his decision with chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow, who said in a TV interview that tax cuts were on the table, or as he called it: “Tax Cuts 2.0.”

“If you’re keeping score, that’s four flip-flops in four days,” Cooper said.

Trump’s White House is still faced with the worrying signs of a slowing economy, Cooper said, and the failure of the last wave of tax cuts might be part of the reason for it: