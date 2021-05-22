Ted Cruz Gets Blunt Reminder From Anderson Cooper Over ‘Emasculated' Military Claim

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) faced backlash this week with a tweet promoting Russia’s military over what he described as America’s “woke, emasculated” armed forces.

On Friday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper reminded viewers that Cruz never served in the army — despite once claiming in an interview to have “considered it a number of times” during college.

“I bet he does wish he served because it would be better for him politically now, but spent a lot of time in college imagining himself in uniform? Well, maybe that but probably not to serve,” said Cooper.

“When somebody doesn’t serve I don’t know that it’s a great idea to be attacking people who did serve,” the anchor agreed.

Ret. Lt Gen. Mark Hertling agreed.

“When I hear someone says, ‘I really would have liked to join the army,’ you know that’s a tell that they really didn’t think about it,” he told Cooper.

Watch the video here:

When the “opportunity presented itself to join…he thought about it and thought better of it,” says @andersconcooper after Sen. Ted Cruz mocked a “woke, emasculated” military.



“When somebody doesn’t serve I don’t know it’s a great idea to be attacking someone who did serve.” pic.twitter.com/cftNOYATXa — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) May 22, 2021