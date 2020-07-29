Anderson Cooper Taunts Trump With Baby Talk For Fleeing News Conference

Anderson Cooper mocked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for fleeing a press conference rather than answer a question he didn’t like.
Earlier in the day, Trump defended his decision to share a video of a sketchy doctor promoting an unproven and unsafe treatment for the coronavirus infection. That same doctor, the CNN host noted, had also made YouTube videos warning of sex witches and posted demands on social media for urine from Dr. Anthony Fauci and CNN personalities.
Trump hailed her as “very impressive” and “an important voice,” but when pressed for more details, he abruptly ended the news conference and walked out.
Cooper mocked him using baby talk.
“Aww. He wan out of the woom,” Cooper said. “Mmmm. Too many questions. Not the questions I wanted. I’m gonna leave.”
See Cooper’s full segment about Trump’s “dangerously irresponsible” actions on the coronavirus below:
