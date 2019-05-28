CNN’s Anderson Cooper slammed President Donald Trump for siding with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un while on a trip to Japan over the weekend.
Trump joined in Kim’s verbal attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden, calling him a “low IQ individual.” Trump also downplayed North Korea’s recent missile tests, saying he had “confidence” in Kim.
Asked about it by reporters, Trump said: “Perhaps [Kim] wants to get attention, and perhaps not. Who knows? It doesn’t matter.”
Cooper fired back:
“You know what? The president of the United States should know, and that does matter. And if the president doesn’t know, he should take his fingers off the Twitter machine and maybe pick up a briefing book and do something that we all know he rarely does, which is read.”
Cooper also hit Trump for trusting Kim over U.S. intelligence, and said the president was craving the adulation of “one fat little dictator with blood on his hands” the way he seeks the adoration of the crowds at his rallies.
See his full takedown below: