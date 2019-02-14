Anderson Cooper: Trump Has Failed At The One Thing He Said He Was Best At

Anderson Cooper has ridiculed President Donald Trump for failing as a dealmaker, “the one thing he says he does better than anyone else.”

Trump is expected to sign a new border security deal that would avoid another partial government shutdown, but he’s made it known that he’s not “thrilled” with it.

Under the deal, $1.375 billion would be allocated to border barriers, less than a quarter of the $5.7 billion Trump has been demanding.

For the CNN host, it came as no surprise that Trump was unable to secure a better agreement, especially given that “the president’s record in the private sector is riddled with ill-fated deals.”

“The president is said to be angry, he’s said to be upset, he’s complained publicly about where things have ended up, but the reality is he could’ve had a better deal than this one,” Cooper said. “Whatever the lessons he preached in The Art of the Deal, they did not work out for him this time. This may not have been the legacy that he wanted, but it’s hard to deny that it’s the legacy he’s earned in this case.”