Anderson Cooper Compares Trump’s Fake Reagan Quote To The Weirdest Fetish Ever

CNN host says the president failed to find "the best words" this time.

President Donald Trump on Monday dropped some “fake news” of his own, sharing a widely debunked supposed quote about him from President Ronald Reagan.

But CNN’s Anderson Cooper found the strangest part wasn’t the fake quote.

It was the president’s comment on sharing it: “Cute.”

Given Trump’s claim to know “the best words,” Cooper found “cute” a little hard to get over. 

“‘Cute?’ Cute’s not one of the best words,” he shot back. “‘Cute’ is how a great-aunt replies to emails she’s half-read.”

Then he compared it with some “fetish group” imagery that’ll be hard to get out of your head:

