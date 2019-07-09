Anderson Cooper Compares Trump’s Fake Reagan Quote To The Weirdest Fetish Ever

1 / 10 'Tear Down This Wall' - 1987

"If you seek peace, if you seek prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you seek liberalization: Come here, to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall." Arguably one of Reagan's best television moments, he urged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to stop the communist hold over East Berlin and allow the country to unify under a democracy. Two years later, it happened in the dark of night. <a href="http://www.msnbc.msn.com/id/3638320/ns/us_news-the_legacy_of_ronald_reagan/" target="_hplink">(MSNBC)</a>