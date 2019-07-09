Anderson Cooper Compares Trump’s Fake Reagan Quote To The Weirdest Fetish Ever

President Donald Trump on Monday dropped some “fake news” of his own, sharing a widely debunked supposed quote about him from President Ronald Reagan.
But CNN’s Anderson Cooper found the strangest part wasn’t the fake quote.
It was the president’s comment on sharing it: “Cute.”
Given Trump’s claim to know “the best words,” Cooper found “cute” a little hard to get over.
“‘Cute?’ Cute’s not one of the best words,” he shot back. “‘Cute’ is how a great-aunt replies to emails she’s half-read.”
Then he compared it with some “fetish group” imagery that’ll be hard to get out of your head:
