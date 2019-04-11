The Eye Roll Is Back: Anderson Cooper Can’t Stop Mocking Trump’s Latest Comments

CNN’s Anderson Cooper couldn’t believe the comments President Donald Trump reportedly made during a tour of Mount Vernon, the home of President George Washington.

Politico reported that Trump thought Washington should’ve used his own name for the property.

“If he was smart, he would’ve put his name on it,” Trump reportedly said. “You’ve got to put your name on stuff or no one remembers you.”

Cooper said Trump has a point.

“I mean, really, who remembers George Washington. Am I right?” Cooper said. “I mean, he doesn’t have a Broadway musical the president hates. Hamilton! He’s got a musical.”