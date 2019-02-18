Anderson Cooper Questions Just How Urgent Trump's National Emergency Is

The CNN host said that Trump’s behavior after making the announcement was “odd” given that he headed to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, within hours of his televised speech.

The president himself even admitted that he “didn’t need to” declare a national emergency for his U.S.-Mexico border wall but that he did so because he wanted to “do it much faster” in order to please his political base.

“The issue is that this president seems to be doing and saying little or nothing about something he himself made an emergency priority worth a constitutional showdown over just days before,” Cooper said. “Perhaps this shouldn’t be surprising when you consider how little he actually focused on this emergency, even while declaring it.”