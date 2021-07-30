Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Drops Video For New Song 'Skate'

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s group, Silk Sonic, is back with another single.

The duo released their new song, “Skate,” with an accompanying video shortly after midnight on Thursday. The disco-sounding song is the group’s second single. Silk Sonic released their first song, “Leave the Door Open,” in March.

The video for “Skate” features Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars performing the song outside as dancers roller-skate and dance around them.

Silk Sonic has already seen success as a newly formed group.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s hit, “Leave the Door Open,” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in April. They made their TV debut as Silk Sonic when they performed the retro song at the 2021 Grammys in March.