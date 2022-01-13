Anderson .Paak Singing With Elmo & Cookie Monster Will Melt Your Heart

Anderson .Paak recently joined Elmo and Cookie Monster on “Sesame Street” for a collaboration on a song about holidays that we didn’t know we needed.

The R&B singer appeared on a recent episode of the children’s TV series to sing a song about holidays celebrated throughout the year called “What is a Holiday?” A clip of his fun collaboration was posted on YouTube on Thursday.

Advertisement

In the clip, the Silk Sonic artist at one point sings: “Holidays remind us of an event that we remember / Like Memorial Day or Juneteeth, not to mention Veterans Day ...”

.Paak is of course joined by Elmo, who helps him prank Cookie Monster by telling him “the world is out of cookies” when singing about April Fools’ Day.

Thankfully, Cookie Monster received the quip in good fun.

“Oh, that’s a good joke,” the Muppet responded.

Advertisement

The “Leave the Door Open” singer celebrated his appearance on “Sesame Street” — which is now streaming on HBO Max — in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying he was “jamming with my new band.”

In another post on Thursday, .Paak shared his excitement about joining the beloved show.

“Love @sesamestreet it was such a dream come true,” he wrote in the caption of the post. “Happy holidays y’all, hope we didn’t miss any.”

Elmo seemed to be in good spirits jamming with .Paak following his experience going viral last week in a clip that showed the Muppet losing his cool.

Advertisement

Twitter users were amused that Elmo got a bit angry when Zoe, a fellow Muppet, offered a cookie to Rocco — a rock — instead of him.

Elmo later tweeted about the viral moment: