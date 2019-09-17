Anderson .Paak's Neo-Soul Cover Of 'Old Town Road' Is Sparking Joy On Twitter

Anderson .Paak’s soulful cover of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” has sparked some excitement on Twitter.

The “Ventura” artist recently appeared on BBC Radio 1′s live lounge, where he and a band performed a version of the record-breaking hit, which has notably spurred wide conversations this year about the country music industry and its inclusion of Black artists.

As BBC Radio 1 noted on Twitter, Anderson .Paak’s cover of “Old Town Road” also incorporates instrumentals from Erykah Badu’s “Window Seat,” which was released in 2010. The radio station posted the video of the performance online Monday.

Lil Nas X released a remix to his “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus in April after the original version of the song was controversially removed from Billboard’s “Hot Country Songs” chart in March.

In July, “Old Town Road,” featuring Cyrus, broke the record for having the longest-running streak at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Clearly, Anderson .Paak’s neo-soul twist of “Old Town Road” is also gaining some popularity on Twitter:

I love black people. https://t.co/lfH0FVO1J1 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 17, 2019

Yes. Protect Anderson Paak at all costs. https://t.co/OImirj7S2O — johntdrake (@johntdrake) September 17, 2019

This is very good. — Adam Orth (@adam_orth) September 17, 2019

First time using "Stan" in a sentence and TBH not sure if doing it right, but I am stanning @AndersonPaak . 🔥🔥🔥 — Max S (@musicianinnj) September 16, 2019