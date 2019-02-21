'Andi Mack' Star Perfectly Responds To Claim His Gay Character Is 'Poor Choice' For Kids

The Disney Channel series “Andi Mack” broke fresh ground earlier this month by featuring a powerful yet pleasantly nuanced coming out scene.

Though Cyrus Goodman (played by Joshua Rush) had hinted at his sexuality throughout the show’s two previous seasons, the Feb. 8 episode, “One in a Minyan,” was the first in which the character said the words, “I’m gay.”

And though LGBTQ advocacy groups and publications alike praised “One in a Minyan,” the episode ― and Cyrus’ storyline overall ― garnered its share of critics, too. After one of them lashed out at Rush on Twitter last weekend, the 17-year-old actor proved himself wise beyond his years with a truly profound response.

“Gay kids are gonna exist no matter whether you like it or not,” he wrote Feb. 17. “And we need to support and love all kids in every way we can.”

I'm sorry you feel that way. Here's the thing though: gay kids are gonna exist no matter whether you like it or not. And we need to support and love all kids in every way we can. So when someone realizes they are gay, I want them to identify with something so they're not alone. https://t.co/Jnt6w5j0Yf — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) February 17, 2019

He continued:

It's fine to have your opinion but we're just trying to explain how an opinion like that–one that supports LGBTQ+ kids not having a voice–can be really damaging. — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) February 17, 2019

Rush’s remarks came in response to a tweet that called “Andi Mack” a “very poor example” for its young audience given its embrace of an LGBTQ storyline.

Though the tweet was evidently deleted, Rush captured it for posterity with a screenshot and quipped, “The internet is forever.”

the internet is forever, you can't delete a tweet and expect it to be gone lol pic.twitter.com/fNiyhP95ME — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) February 17, 2019

Rush, whose acting credits include “The Lion Guard” and “Chuck,” has been vocal in defending the significance of his “Andi Mack” storyline for the show’s young audience. With a median viewer age of 10 years old, the show has been among the top 10 cable series for girls ages 6-14 since it debuted in 2017.