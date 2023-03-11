What's Hot

Traute Lafrenz, Last Survivor Of Anti-Nazi Resistance Group, Dead At 103

Jamie Lee Curtis Has A Controversial Concert Idea, And People Love It

9th Grade Girl Sues SC High School Over Pledge Of Allegiance Confrontation

Judge Denies Trump’s Attempt To Block ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape From Defamation Trial

Democrats Seek To Expand Access To Home And Community Services For Disabled People

DeSantis Visits Iowa As Interest In Likely Trump Rival Rises

Kyrsten Sinema Hates Being Labeled So Much She Could Actually Join No Labels

Glenn Beck Wins Collection Of Roe v. Wade Artifacts At Auction

Emily Ratajkowski On Why She 'Didn't Have The Courage' To End Her Marriage Sooner

22 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Deny Racist Motives In Appeals

Tennessee Republican 'Really Sorry' For Instagram Comments On Racy Photos

Entertainmenthair gray hairandie macdowell

Andie MacDowell Celebrates Gray Hair: 'I'm Really Comfortable'

"I just want to embrace the time where I am, and be as real and honest as I can," the silver-haired star said.
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Andie MacDowell is more than happy to have ditched the hair dye.

“Entertainment Tonight” posed a question to the silver-maned star about her tresses at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Thursday.

“Your hair is just so beautiful, it really is,” said Deidre Behar. “How does it feel to be so celebrated for being your most authentic self?”

The “Groundhog Day” star, who stopped coloring her hair after the COVID-19 pandemic began, replied that she feels “really comfortable.”

Actor Andie MacDowell with a silver ponytail in 2021.
Actor Andie MacDowell with a silver ponytail in 2021.
Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a while,” she continued. “And I’m really comfortable with where I am right now in my life. And I just want to embrace the time where I am, and be as real and honest as I can ― not only with everybody else, but also with myself.”

In 2021, MacDowell told Vogue that her managers had discouraged her from going gray, telling her it wasn’t “time” yet.

“I said, ’I think you’re wrong, and I’m going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now,’” she recalled saying.

MacDowell walks the runway at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.
MacDowell walks the runway at Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

MacDowell also quipped about her new look: “I like to compare myself to George Clooney because why not?”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community