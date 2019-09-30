It never hurts to have Mom’s approval.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor Margaret Qualley has tongues wagging over her relationship with Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live.” And Qualley’s famous mother, model and “Groundhog Day” actor Andie MacDowell, just had her say publicly about the matter as well.

“She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” MacDowell told People Saturday at the L’Oreal fashion show in Paris. “They have a nice relationship.”

MacDowell said her daughter took a video of her the other day and sent it to Davidson, but she has not met him yet.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Andie McDowell (left) said her daughter Margaret Qualley (right) and Pete Davidson have a "nice relationship."

Davidson and Qualley have been spotted together on several occasions, including the Venice Film Festival where Qualley’s film “Seberg” screened.

Davidson has had a pair of high-profile romances lately. He got engaged to Ariana Grande in a whirlwind love story that soured soon after, and recently squired around Kate Beckinsale.

We’ll see how this one goes.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Davidson isn't taking a back seat in the romance department with Qualley, although he sat behind her and actor Anthony Mackie at the Venice Film Festival.