Andie MacDowell Says Dead Uncle Predicted Her Career Via Ouija Board

Just call her Andie Maclairvoyant.

Actress Andie MacDowell revealed to People Now Thursday that she has a pretty spooky hobby: communicating with the dead.

In an interview with her “Ready or Not” co-stars Mark O’Brien and Samara Weaving, the 61-year-old actress said that she and her sisters “really loved” the 1990 movie “Ghost” (which starred Whoopi Goldberg as a psychic). The film gave the siblings the idea of using an Ouija board to contact family members who had passed away.

“And they actually do communicate with us, FYI,” MacDowell said.

The actress, who starred in ’90s classics “Groundhogs Day” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” went on to explain that they made contact with her late uncle, who predicted “a lot of the stuff that’s actually happened in my life.”

When asked what he foretold, MacDowell said, “My career basically … it was my career and that I was going to have horses, I wanted to know if I was going to have children.” She’s now a mother to three.

But communicating with the dead was not the only supernatural trick the MacDowell sisters mastered, apparently.

“We used to make tables walk too,” she said.

MacDowell added that recently her sisters said they wanted to get together “and do it again.”

Here’s just hoping they’re not fans of 1996’s “The Craft” as well.