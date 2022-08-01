'Andor' Trailer Features The Return Of A 'Star Wars' Hero

Diego Luna reprises his "Rogue One" role as Cassian Andor in the upcoming Disney+ series "Andor." YouTube

A rebellion can be televised, but never rushed, so the first season of Disney+’s upcoming series “Andor” will now debut weeks after its original release date.

Arriving on Sept. 21 with a three-episode premiere, the “Rogue One” prequel series starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor also has a new trailer, teasing plenty of action and some familiar faces during the early days of the Rebel Alliance.

Advertisement

Set in the large swath of time between the fall of the Republic and “Rogue One,” “Andor” has a clear path ahead with a two-season order of 12 episodes, which will tie directly into the 2016 film co-written by Tony Gilroy, who is returning as creator and showrunner for the series.

The visually arresting trailer released on Monday places Luna at the heart of the spy thriller as the Empire tightens its grip on the galaxy.

“They’re so proud of themselves. So fat and satisfied,” he says in the two-minute clip amid flashes from his childhood. “They can’t imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house.”

The rebel leader, of course, gets by with help from a few friends, including returning “Star Wars” heroes Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) and Republic senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), who, as we know, will ultimately help bring the Empire to its knees.

Advertisement

Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw play all new characters in the series, which was predominantly filmed on location and with practical effects, unlike recent “Star Wars” offerings, including “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Mandalorian.”

“I love the whole world,” Luna said on “Good Morning America” Monday after revealing the trailer, per Variety. “Suddenly I’m a kid on the set, because everything’s real, everything’s there. We don’t work with green screens — the stuff is built. The props work. They make noises.”

As for his character’s journey, the actor teased that we pick up with the titular spy when he’s a “regular guy that suddenly has to become part of something bigger.”

“It’s quite unique, because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that. “We’re going to meet him when life is tough,” he added. “It’s the beginning of the origins of a revolution, and it’s a beautiful story because it reminds us what we are capable of, what we are all capable of. There’s no Jedis around — it’s people having to take control.”

Watch the new trailer for “Andor” below.