'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Actor Andre Braugher Dies At 61

Actor Andre Braugher died Monday at age 61 after a “brief illness,” his publicist confirmed to HuffPost.
Braugher played multiple television roles, including Raymond Holt on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Frank Pembleton on “Homicide: Life on the Street,” and Nick Atwater on “Thief.” He also played a Union soldier in the 1989 film “Glory,” which portrayed the first all-Black army regiment.
Braugher was also set to star in the upcoming Netflix show, “The Residence,” according to Deadline, which first reported Braugher’s passing.
According to the Television Academy, Braugher earned 11 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations and won two of them. He also won two Television Critics Association Awards.
Despite his many successes, Variety reported in 2020 that Braugher did not have a breakout lead role in a “commercially successful project.”
Braugher told the outlet that his choice to prioritize his family and personal life at different points throughout his career may have limited his success.
“It’s been an interesting career, but I think it could have been larger,” he said. “I think it could have spanned more disciplines: directing, producing, all these other different things. But it would have been at the expense of my own life.”
The “She Said” actor was private about his personal life, telling The New York Times in 2014 that he had faced some “stumbling blocks.”
“I won’t go into details, but I have not always been at the top of my game, and that has a cost,” he said. “There won’t be a memoir.”
Braugher attended both Stanford University and The Juilliard School. He had been married to his wife, Ami Brabson, who also appeared in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” since 1991, and they had three children together, Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley. Braugher is also survived by his mother, Sally, and his brother, Charles Jennings.