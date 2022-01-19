Legendary fashion journalist and adviser André Leon Talley died earlier this week at age 73, and the reaction from fans and fashion luminaries was swift ― especially on Twitter, where people shared their memories of meeting Talley and taking inspiration from his life and career.
The former Vogue creative director and editor-at-large was raised in Durham, North Carolina, and worked at Interview and Women’s Wear Daily before he was hired at Vogue, where he became one of the world’s most influential arbiters of style and a trailblazer who worked constantly to increase diversity and representation in fashion. He also really, really loved Rihanna and caftans.
Here, we’ve gathered some of the most charming and poignant tweets remembering him: