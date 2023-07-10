Andrea Bocelli Just Got Involved In A Kardashian Family Feud

Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is at the center of a storyline on the latest season of “The Kardashians” ― and now he’s wading into the family feud himself.

The fight began when Kim Kardashian collaborated on a collection with Dolce & Gabbana, which designed the looks for Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker last year. Kourtney got upset and alleged that Kim copied her wedding looks for her fashion show partnership.

Kim fired back at the accusations on the most recent episode of the Hulu reality show, and argued that Kourtney actually copied her Italian nuptials.

“I got married in Italy,” Kim said, referring to her third wedding, to rapper Kanye West in Florence in 2014. “Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?”

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian attend the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 6, 2019, in New York City. Clint Spaulding/amfAR via Getty Images

“Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli,” she said matter-of-factly. “You stole my fucking wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her ‘dolce vita’ lifestyle? OK.”

A few days later, Bocelli chimed in on the drama via Instagram, though he declined to choose a side between the sisters.

“Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I’m so flattered that you both love my voice and I’ll always be happy to sing to you,” the singer said in an Instagram Story posted Friday.

“But know that there’s a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner knows very well,” he said, referring to his son, Matteo. “See you soon in Tuscany!”

Kim and Kourtney appeared to settle their feud on the episode that aired last week, as Kim apologized that her “choices put us in this situation.”