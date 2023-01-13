What's Hot

PoliticsMSNBCandrea mitchell

Awkward Silence After MSNBC Anchor Interrupts Reporter Who Said ‘Pro-Life’

Andrea Mitchell told Garrett Haake the term was "not an accurate description." Haake said he was just quoting a GOP lawmaker who'd used it to describe herself.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell interrupted NBC News’ Garrett Haake after he used the controversial term “pro-life” while quoting a Republican lawmaker during a segment on Thursday.

Mitchell had asked Haake to explain why Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) had expressed reservations about proposed GOP abortion legislation, while still voting for it. Haake said Mace had told reporters that “at the end of the day, she was, as she described herself, ‘pro-life.’”

Mitchell jumped in, telling Haake: “Let me just interrupt and say that ‘pro-life’ is a term that they, an entire group, wants to use, but that is not an accurate description.”

“I’m using it because that’s the term she used to describe herself, Andrea,” he responded.

“I understand,” Mitchell acknowledged.

There followed a short silence between the pair.

“Anyway, that was her explanation,” Mitchell eventually said before turning the conversation to beleaguered Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.).

Watch the exchange here:

The Associated Press recommends using the term ― as well as “pro-choice” and “pro-abortion” ― only if it’s in quotes or part of a proper name.

